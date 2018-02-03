Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hope Academy kicks off fundraising for a new jungle gym

February 2, 2018
Philipp Richter
Hope Academy wants to purchase a new jungle gym for Grand Harbour.

And they are asking for your help to do, not just for students to use, but families who visit Grand Harbour as well.

Dean of Students Michael Myles says the previous jungle gym stationed outside of Salty’s restaurant is in disrepair and he wants to have it replaced. He says a new gym will cost 10-15 thousand dollars.

The Cayman Islands Skatepark Association will be donating all the proceeds it makes from anyone who goes to the skate park on the first Friday of the month for the next 6 months starting from tonight (02 February.)

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

