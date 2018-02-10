Hot selling gifts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is four days away and stores on island are already preparing for an influx of deliveries as people get their gifts for their loved ones, tonight Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter tracks down this year’s trending gifts.

Businesses are stocking up for Valentine’s Day, a hot seller – roses.

Creative Director and Co-Founder of Celebrations, Joanne Brown says they’ve ordered around 7000 roses to meet the anticipated demand.

“So the staff, the teamwork late into the night processing and preparing those roses so we will start production over this weekend,” said Mrs. Brown.

She said people like special bouquets and they have been created some from roses with a heart line, to a bottle of wine surrounded by chocolates. She said some even include special treasure chest.

“The treasure chest is really cool, it’s a beautiful embossed chest, it was literally created floral on the inside, so we will be able to open it when it is delivered so it is a treasure chest of love,” said Mrs. Brown.

She said Valentines has always been a big day for celebrations, since its inception.

“And we know it’s a special time of year, the women in particular love it, don’t like to be forgotten and don’t let anyone think that a woman does not feel extremely special when she receives fresh flowers,” said Mrs. Brown.

Across George Town at Partyville, manager Jerrilyn Scarlett said the pressure is on.

“It means being really busy, getting really crazy, working late hours to get those orders filled and make sure everybody gets what they ordered,” said Mrs. Scarlett.

She said it was a struggle to create a gift basket for men.

“Because men, they are not fussy and the women that are buying for them are, so we have to try to figure out what we can give the women that will please them but also please the person that’s receiving it, you know,” said Mrs. Scarlett.

