Howell refutes Stephens deportation story

One Immigration leader says a local media outlet was outright wrong when it wrote Cabinet decided not to deport disgraced former track coach Ato Stephens.

That media outlet says it stands by its story.

“Nowhere in what I provided did I say Cabinet denied a deportation order or Cabinet decided that hat was not included in my release so that was not factual,” said Wesley Howell, Immigration Ministry Chief Officer.

He said the media report claiming Mr. Stephens will remain in Cayman is wrong.

“This has been an ongoing matter that is still going through the process we are hoping to able to have that before Cabinet and to have them decide.

The media outlet earlier this week wrote Mr. Stephens, convicted of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos exchanged with a teenage girl, could stay in Cayman despite a judge’s recommendation he be deported.

Today (9 February) the Cayman Compass told Cayman 27 it stands by its story, which it said, “was based on a statement provided to us this week by Chief Officer Wesley Howell via Government Information Services.”

On Thursday (8 February) the Opposition called for the matter to be dealt with swiftly and have Mr. Stephens deported for public safety. But Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says the rule of law has to be followed. He told Cayman 27, “Cabinet will, as soon as, circumstances permit consider the facts of the case, the law and the constitutional issues which arise in this matter before making a decision.”

The question on everyone’s mind, when will this be done?

“That’s a matter for Cabinet when they do that,” he said.

He said there’s no timeframe for Cabinet to make a decision. Cayman 27 has also learned that Mr. Stephens is threatening legal action against the Cayman Islands Athletics Association and would like to be reinstated as a member.

