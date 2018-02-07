HSA breaks down contract with HSM

The Health Services Authority is going after bad pay customers and they’ve contracted the HSM law firm to recover $1 million of the $70 million it’s owed.

We reached out to the HSA for details on the contract announced last week as a last resort attempt by the Authority to recover the money it’s owed.

According to the HSA the two-year contract is performance-based, meaning the cost to the HSA is tied to the success of the collection efforts. They say their collection costs will not exceed $250,000.

The HSA said legal proceedings may ensue for those who refuse to pay. For the moment they are targeting private individuals for the outstanding money, but HSA said future debt collection efforts may include commercial entities.

