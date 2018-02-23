HSA launches audit at security department

Confirmation tonight (22 February) the Health Services Authority has launched an investigation into what it described as irregularities at its security department.

Last night (21 February) Cayman 27 reported that a number of staffers in that department were sent on leave as the HSA probes overtime racked up by security personnel.

Today the HSA said, in a statement, “Senior management of the Health Services Authority in their routine monitoring of department metrics discovered a number of irregularities. In discussion with the board and in accordance with the organisation’s fraud and corruption prevention policy they requested an audit of the security department from the HSA”s internal auditor.

The HSA said it will await the formal report and said it won’t issue further comment.

