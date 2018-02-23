Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
Business News Politics

HSA launches audit at security department

February 22, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Confirmation tonight (22 February) the Health Services Authority has launched an investigation into what it described as irregularities at its security department.
Last night (21 February) Cayman 27 reported that a number of staffers in that department were sent on leave as the HSA probes overtime racked up by security personnel.
Today the HSA said, in a statement, “Senior management of the Health Services Authority in their routine monitoring of department metrics discovered a number of irregularities. In discussion with the board and in accordance with the organisation’s fraud and corruption prevention policy they requested an audit of the security department from the HSA”s internal auditor.
The HSA said it will await the formal report and said it won’t issue further comment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: