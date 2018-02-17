Hurley’s Media serves cease and desist order to Logic, alleges broadcast rights breach

Hurley’s Media serves local cable provider Logic Friday (16 February) with a cease and desist order over a dispute involving Winter Olympics broadcast rights.

“It has come to our attention that Logic has been broadcasting the Winter Olympics illegally after being advised that any channel carrying the WO must be ‘blacked out’ to align with the details of the

exclusivity contract awarded to Hurley’s TV,” Hurley’s Media Ltd. General Manager Randy Merren is quoted as saying in a statement.

Hurley’s Media reserves the right to seek other damages, according to the release.

Local television station Cayman 27 — owned and operated by Hurley’s Media — was awarded the exclusive free to air broadcast rights of the 2018 Winter Olympics. That exclusivity states that Hurley’s Media TV Limited in partnership with International media Content Limited hold the exclusive television, radio, internet and mobile technology broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics.

An advisory of the exclusive rights was first issued by IMC to all media companies in the Caribbean back in November 2017.

More recently, there appeared to be no clear answer as to which entity in Cayman enforces the regulations.

Cayman 27 received notice of the order late Friday and was unable to reach out to Logic for comment before Cayman 27 News went to air.

