Hurley’s Media serves cease and desist order to Logic, alleges broadcast rights breach

February 16, 2018
Kevin Morales
2 Min Read

Hurley’s Media serves local cable provider Logic Friday (16 February) with a cease and desist order over a dispute involving Winter Olympics broadcast rights. 

“It has come to our attention that Logic has been broadcasting the Winter Olympics illegally after being advised that any channel carrying the WO must be ‘blacked out’ to align with the details of the
exclusivity contract awarded to Hurley’s TV,” Hurley’s Media Ltd. General Manager Randy Merren is quoted as saying in a statement.

Hurley’s Media reserves the right to seek other damages, according to the release. 

Local television station Cayman 27 — owned and operated by Hurley’s Media — was awarded the exclusive free to air broadcast rights of the 2018 Winter Olympics. That exclusivity states that Hurley’s Media TV Limited in partnership with International media Content Limited hold the exclusive television, radio, internet and mobile technology broadcast rights for the Winter Olympics. 

An advisory of the exclusive rights was first issued by IMC to all media companies in the Caribbean back in November 2017. 

More recently, there appeared to be no clear answer as to which entity in Cayman enforces the regulations. 

Cayman 27 received notice of the order late Friday and was unable to reach out to Logic for comment before Cayman 27 News went to air.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

