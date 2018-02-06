Hydes calls for more community intervention

Hope For Today Foundation’s Brent Hydes says he wants to see the police do more to help those struggling with substance abuse issues in Cayman and he believes a simple home visit with those individuals could lower petty crimes in Cayman.

“The police have to play a much different role then catch, arrest, lock up, catch, arrest, lock up,” said Mr. Hydes.

The halfway house operations manager said he hopes that community officers will check in with individuals who are known for petty crimes in their areas, to see how they are doing, as a deterrent from crime.

“What we have to identify is the individuals that are actually seeking help, seeking a way to move their life forward and there has to be a level of intervention in the community as a whole, I think the police plays a major role,” said Mr. Hydes.

He said he believes those dealing with substance abuse issues are committing petty crimes like theft to feed their habits, it’s a point he made at last week’s police community meeting in West Bay.

“People’s bananas, people’s stuff is really getting stolen too. Houses are broken into in West Bay. I wouldn’t go as far as to say on a daily basis, but its happening. People are missing their wallets, people are missing their cellphones, people are missing their electronics,” said Mr. Hydes.

Mr. Hydes said simply keeping a check on these individuals can keep them out of trouble. But he also said for it to be effective they cannot be under the influence.

“We just won’t get across to anyone at the moment if they are in active addiction, we have to pick an opportunity to catch them when they are clean and sober,” said Mr. Hydes.

According to the latest crime statistics issued from the RCIPS theft offences increased by 17% between 2015 and 2016. Burglaries have decreased by 33% in that same year period. Looking at ESO’s latest statistics on crimes report there were 180 drug crimes reported, 136 out of those were cleared up.

West Bay Area Commander Inspector Lloyd Marriot, commenting on Mr. Hydes’s position, said in a statemen, “As law enforcement officers we have a responsibility to take action against anyone who is breaking the law. However, effective policing is not just about enforcing laws, but about having a presence in the community and making sure all members of the community have an opportunity to engage with police officers in a positive way. We are committed to providing these opportunities through our neighbourhood policing programme.”

