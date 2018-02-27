ICCI student tutors kids abroad

One International College of the Cayman Islands student has created a system where he can tutor students from his home country.

Anguilla native Shamori Richardson started tutoring accounting to students back home. He reaches out to his students from Skype, Google Hangouts or Whatsapp, where he has a created a group chat that allows students to help students.

He also gives quizzes and the students send him a video of them filling in the answers.

“Students in this generation they, they tend to respond better to technology, if you are a student that can help another student with using technology, I suggest you do it, our youth is the future of tomorrow, so we need to, we need to help them as much as possible,” said Mr. Richardson.

He currently tutors ten to 15 students using this method.

