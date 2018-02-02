Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
India’s High Commissioner visits Cayman

February 2, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The UCCI Hall featured all things Indian last night (30 January) as Cayman hosted Indian High Commissioner Sevala Naik. Mr. Naik joined fellow countrymen and government officials to celebrate India’s National Day.
The event commemorated 70 years of India’s independence from Great Britain, as well as, 69 years as a republic. The event featured classical Indian dances such as the Bharathnatyam and the Kathak, as well as, traditional foods like tandoori chicken and naan.

“To me it’s a good bond we have developed between the Indian community, Cayman Government and the Government of India and this is the first step, we need to build on this now,” said Dr. Krishna Mani, Honorary Consulate to India.
Mr. Naik and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expressed gratitude for the mutually beneficial relationship between both countries and highlighted Indian-run Health City as a testament to the success of that relationship.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

