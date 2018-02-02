India’s High Commissioner visits Cayman

The UCCI Hall featured all things Indian last night (30 January) as Cayman hosted Indian High Commissioner Sevala Naik. Mr. Naik joined fellow countrymen and government officials to celebrate India’s National Day.

The event commemorated 70 years of India’s independence from Great Britain, as well as, 69 years as a republic. The event featured classical Indian dances such as the Bharathnatyam and the Kathak, as well as, traditional foods like tandoori chicken and naan.

“To me it’s a good bond we have developed between the Indian community, Cayman Government and the Government of India and this is the first step, we need to build on this now,” said Dr. Krishna Mani, Honorary Consulate to India.

Mr. Naik and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin expressed gratitude for the mutually beneficial relationship between both countries and highlighted Indian-run Health City as a testament to the success of that relationship.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

