Inside look into Indigo Bay project

February 5, 2018
Philipp Richter
The multi-million dollar Indigo Bay development is set to begin in May.
We checked in with the George Town development team to get an update on the project.
Developer David Nelson said plans are on track for the commencement of the development which will be built on a three-acre plot of land just off Shamrock road. It will house 29 oceanfront townhouses all solar-powered. Mr. Nelson said he is building more than just homes, he is building a community.
“We really gave a lot of thought to the residents that will be living here, as if we were going to be living here as well and we’ve designed to maximize the enjoyment of the space and the facilities for the residents,” said President of Charlton Developments, David Nelson.
The homes cost between US $1.3 to $1.8 million. Construction is expected to last 18 months.

For more info visit: https://www.indigobay.ky/

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

