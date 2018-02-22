Internal investigation launched, HSA refuses to comment

Cayman 27 understands the Health Services Authority has sent some staff members on leave as it investigates overtime racked up by security personnel.

The HSA has declined to comment.

Two people with knowledge of the situation say the matter revolves around a high amount of overtime claims by security officers.

An HSA spokesperson we reached out to declined comment on the matter as did Health Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn.

We also messaged Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour, but did not receive a response.

We will continue to follow this story as more information comes to hand.

