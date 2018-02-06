Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Jeffers bid for conditional release fails

February 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Convicted killer Raziel Jeffers’s bid for conditional release failed in Grand Court today (5 February. ) Justice Charles Quinn ruled that Mr. Jeffers has to serve a minimum incarceration period before he can apply for conditional release and that was not met in this case. Justice Quinn said he believed that a minimum period is in keeping with the spirit of the law and how he believes legislators meant for the law to be used. Next week Justice Quinn will determine how much time Mr. Jeffers must spend before applying for conditional release. He was convicted of murdering Marcus Duran. Mr. Duran was killed in 2010 in West Bay.

