Jervis, GWU Colonials win first ever College Squash Association Championship

Cayman’s Julian Jervis and the George Washington University Colonials made history winning the school’s first ever College Squash Association (CSA) Team National Championship 25th February.

After knocking off both Cornell University and Western University in the first two rounds, the Colonials reached the finals where they would face the Yale Bulldogs. Having never beaten the school in the program’s history as well as suffering a 7-2 defeat during the regular season, Jervis says the pressure was on.

“We only dropped two matches leading up to the final. It was safe to say we were the underdog coming into it, but everyone came into the match up fired up.”

After building a 4-1 series in the tournament, Jervis took the court to clinch the B-Division’s ‘Hoehn Cup’.

“I knew the pressure that was on me going into match, and I jumped off into a 2-0 lead. I was so energetic and came out firing. I lost the third game. I was up 2-1, and in the fourth game it was 10-10, and after two really long rallies, I was able to clinch it and everyone came on the court yelling.”

Jervis’ road to success hasn’t been easy. The John Gray High School graduate has overcome both a school transfer and a serious injury where the junior broke his foot at the 2018 Caribbean Championships in August. The college junior says he couldn’t have envisioned a better turnaround.

“It meant so much to me to help contribute to the success and the name of the school. For myself, coming off such a big injury to be able to compete at such a high level, I surprised myself, it meant a lot to me. I wasn’t getting much playing time at St. Lawrence, and lost a bit of confidence in myself, for George Washington to really believe in me, I couldn’t have seen the season going any better for me.”

George Washington University will host the CSA Individual Championships for the first time in program history 2nd-4th March.

