Joshua Ebanks trial jury selected

February 5, 2018
A jury has been selected in the case against Joshua Ebanks. He’s the 20-year-old man facing imitation gun charges. Mr Ebanks appeared in grand court today before Justice St John Stevens where he pleaded not guilty to possession of an imitation firearm. The charges stemmed from an incident on the Mary street in George Town on June the 3rd of 2017. 05 February, the judge briefed the jury on their roles and responsibilities in the five day trial. Mr Ebanks is set to return to court tomorrow when the crown will present its case.

