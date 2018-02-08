Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
June Borden-Scott passes, public memorial planned for Thursday (8 February)

February 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A public memorial service has been planned in West Bay for tomorrow (8 February) for local business stalwart June Marie Borden-Scott.
Mrs. Borden-Scott passed away last week after a lengthy period of illness. The 82-year-old was the owner of Borden’s Pizza which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Ivan. It was re-opened ten years later. Her granddaughter Tiffany Hydes says the outpouring of love from the community has been comforting.
“It’s been really, really heartwarming, honestly. I have gotten calls from Tampa, Houston, New York. It’s unbelievable how wellknown and how loved she was,” said Ms. Hydes.

She added that Mrs. Borden-Scott was also known for her community work and her final request was for donations to be made to the Cayman Hospice in lieu of sending flowers. The memorial service will be held at the original Borden Pizza location at Morgan’s Harbour at 7 p.m.

