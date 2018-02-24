Kaaboo festival, a new kind of party for Cayman

After three successful years in San Diego, Kaaboo music festival has set its sights on Cayman and promises to bring one of the most indulgent festival experiences to our beaches.

You may have heard of it or seen the painting in Camana Bay and wonder what is Kaaboo?

Marketing officer Jason Felts says its set to be a sensory delight for Cayman’s audience.

“Kaaboo is going to be a 2 day live entertainment experience with a focus on music art comedy culinary and a variety of indulgences,” said Mr. Felts.

It will be a festival to rival those famously known in countries around the world.

“The country is growing and you know if you could get it in your backyard and you don’t have to fly away and you can get it in a sort of a world-class way then why leave? You’re already in paradise,” said Mr. Felts.

And Kaaboo has every intention of staying.

Mr. Felts said, “This is not a one and done. This is not a one-off festival we’re gonna be doing this every year annually same time of year.”

He said the festival will definitely be an economic boost for Cayman.

“We’re doing an international marketing campaign so we’re doing not just outreach here. So there’s a massive multi-million dollar marketing push going out to share Cayman as a destination in addition to Kaaboo as a festival, so it’s really about putting Cayman on the map,” said Mr.Felts.

What kind of musical talent can you expect? Be prepared for some of your favourite artists gracing our shores and the Kaaboo stage.

“We’ve had everyone from No Doubt and The Killers to Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Flo Rida, Kesha, Milky Chance so emerging artists who are hitting it on the radio right now all the way up to those who have sold multi-millions sort of double platinum artists,” said Mr. Felts.

And even some of our own homegrown talent are also going to share the spotlight.

“There’s a lot of talent on this island and they don’t necessarily have or have had until now the platform to be showcased and that’s both music artists and contemporary visual artists and so I think that this is important culturally,” he added.

The festival will be held in February 2019.

