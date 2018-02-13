Know the difference: British Citizen Passport and BOTC passport

Some may think that being a Caymanian citizen with a British Overseas Territy Citizen passport entitles you to live work and study in the United Kingdom.

One local attorneys office is reminding the public that’s not the case.

HSM Chambers’ Alastair David says that they are seeing cases of people leaving Cayman without knowing and understanding their travel documents and how they apply in another country.

He says not because you have a British Overseas Territories Citizen passport means you are free of immigration restrictions. You are free to travel without hindrance but for other rights you must register to be a British Citizen.

He said “You can then apply for registration as a British Citizen and that will allow then all the rights and freedoms that comes with having British citizenship. The ability to attend university higher education free of any immigration restrictions and also the ability to work and also the ability to reside.”

