LA meeting set for 14 March

February 19, 2018
The first meeting of the Legislative Assembly for 2018 has been set for 14 March. Today (19 February) government confirmed the date when lawmakers will meet and begin the process of amending laws or bringing new legislation for debate. No set agenda has been released on what laws are to be considered by MLA’s. The Government has been meeting in caucus to set their legislative agenda. Tomorrow (20 February) the Opposition team will meet in caucus to finalize their agenda and motions in preparation for the first sitting.

