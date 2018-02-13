Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Ladies hit hard, heroes reunite at 'Legends'

February 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2017 US Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens and 2017 Wimbledon junior champion Claire Liu made their presence felt in the opening match of ‘Legends at Camana Bay’ Friday 12 February . Stephens played alongside 12-time Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors, while Liu teamed with 4-time grand slam winner Pat Cash in mixed doubles. Both Connors and Cash left impressed.

“I told Sloane, I could hear the ball coming off her racket, she hits the ball so solid. She’s the US Open champion, what do you expect?” said the 65-year-old Connors.

“Mixed doubles was fun, with Sloane being the champion she is, and Claire, she’s got a great future” said Cash.

Cash, 52, added sharing the court with Connors, whose record of 109 titles in the Open era still stands today, was a personal highlight.

“He was one of my heroes growing up, I was wanted to play like Jimmy. We played each other many times.”

Connors, who was known for his high energy and fierce competitiveness over his 24-year career, says he hoped fans left with a glimpse of his old self, even if he wasn’t exactly the player they once knew.

“I don’t know if that’s possible anymore but that’s as good as I have at the moment. I hoped they enjoyed it.”

The second match of the evening saw Liu and Stephens go head-to-head, while six-time Grand Slam winner Stefan Edberg played Cash in the final match of the night.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

