Lecture to explore the Goldfield and Cayman’s maritime heritage

February 12, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Before banking and tourism took root in Cayman, the islands were known for building ships, including the fabled vessel The Goldfield.

Author and sailor H. E. Ross will be presenting ‘Invisible Heritage,’ a special lecture, Tuesday (13 February) at the National Gallery.

Mr. Ross told Cayman 27 while the Goldfield was just one of some 250 ships built-in Cayman during a 50 year period last century, she was something special.

“The Goldfield itself was sort of the queen of the fleet because she was varnished and kept more like a yacht than one of the fishing boats, she was one of the turtlers,” explained Mr. Ross. “That’s the name of the book we are writing: Cayman Turtler, and that goes into 3 things, the people who did it, the boats that were done, and the culture behind it.”

You can hear the whole story of the Goldfield tomorrow night at the National Gallery. The event is free, and starts at 6 p-m.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

