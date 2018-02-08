Legendary angler Houston wraps up 4-day adventure on Cayman’s waters

He’s known by his peers as the ‘Elvis Presley’ of fishing. He’s a member of the National Fresh Water Hall of Fame. 73-year-old Jimmy Houston maintained his one of a kind humor after a slow start to his fourth day of filming Wednesday 7th February on Cayman’s waters.

“We are getting kind of a variety of fish, we have a very rare fish that you hardly ever catch here. It’s called a Lizard Fish, and we’ve caught 37 of them!”

Captain McTaggart 0f Cayman Offshore Adventures says every charter into the Caribbean Sea is a different experience.

“It never gets old. We may catch snapper, wahoo, marlin. You never know what you’re going to see. We’ve seen orcas, sperm whales, giant squids.”

Houston, along with daughter Sherri and American radio personality Misty Wells reeled in three snapper, while releasing two barracudas and one nurse shark among others. Smiling and optimistic, the Oklahoma native offered a valuable piece of advice as he released one of many casts early Wednesday morning.

“The biggest fish of your life might be the very next cast.”

