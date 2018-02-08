We catch up with Cayman Ironman Derek Haines as he sets to depart for Guatemala in his first trek of 2018: Volcan Acatenango. Haines explains how he and local partners will aim to help the Good Samaritan Food Bank by raise $35,000 this year.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: Haines talks 2018 fundraising as Acatenango awaits
February 8, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.