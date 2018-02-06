Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Lewis ready for Commonwealth if called, top NCAA athletes potentially unavailable

February 5, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

With the 2018 Commonwealth Games seemingly around the corner, athletes like middle-distance runner Tahj Lewis of Southeastern Louisiana University are hoping their are nominated to represent Cayman come April 4th. Lewis, a silver medalist at the 2017 NatWest Islands Games in the 800-meters, says that decision will be up to his NCAA coach.

“Usually for the NCAA track season we will have our last regular season and then our conference championship at the end of April. It just depends how good we are doing so far.”

Lewis, a junior, set a personal best in the 800 meters at the 2017 Southland Conference Championships with a time of 1:53.63, good for 6th place. The Clifton Hunter High School graduate says competing in one of the biggest events in amateur sports is a huge opportunity.

“They have some really good competition out there, so to get to out there and compete there would be awesome for me.”

Lewis adds the competition at the NCAA level has given him a skill set he feels can help him perform at an elite level internationally.

“Every race is stacked out here during the collegiate season, so I’ve definitely gained more tactical experience, I’d be prepared for sure.”

The Cayman Islands Athletics Association is slated for three spots at this year’s Commonwealth Games, with three males and two females representing the sport.

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

