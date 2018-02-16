Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Little Cayman lionfish cullers report population declines

February 15, 2018
Joe Avary
Lionfish cullers in Little Cayman told Cayman 27 they are seeing a similar decline in lionfish populations that cullers in Grand Cayman and other areas have reported.

Little Cayman’s dive community has been relentless in its efforts to cull the invasive lionfish since the invasion reached Cayman around 2008.

Pirates Point Resort’s Gay Morse told Cayman 27 since 2010 the island’s dive operators and CCMI have worked together to spearhead a weekly culling programme to combat the lionfish, especially in the Bloody Bay Marine Park.

“The numbers are definitely going down. [Dive sites] that we repeat, even months later, we are finding that we are not getting the numbers. Also on the reef as we dive in the day to day situation, we are not seeing as many baby lionfish anymore because I think the fish have adapted and started to eat them,” said Ms. Morse.

She said in the early days of the lionfish invasion, a small group of cullers could easily catch 100 lionfish on a single dive. Last week’s Little Cayman cull netted just a couple dozen fish.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

