Little Cayman lionfish cullers report population declines

Lionfish cullers in Little Cayman told Cayman 27 they are seeing a similar decline in lionfish populations that cullers in Grand Cayman and other areas have reported.

Little Cayman’s dive community has been relentless in its efforts to cull the invasive lionfish since the invasion reached Cayman around 2008.

Pirates Point Resort’s Gay Morse told Cayman 27 since 2010 the island’s dive operators and CCMI have worked together to spearhead a weekly culling programme to combat the lionfish, especially in the Bloody Bay Marine Park.

“The numbers are definitely going down. [Dive sites] that we repeat, even months later, we are finding that we are not getting the numbers. Also on the reef as we dive in the day to day situation, we are not seeing as many baby lionfish anymore because I think the fish have adapted and started to eat them,” said Ms. Morse.

She said in the early days of the lionfish invasion, a small group of cullers could easily catch 100 lionfish on a single dive. Last week’s Little Cayman cull netted just a couple dozen fish.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

