Lobster season closes Thursday

Lobster season is winding down, and Wednesday (28 February) is your last chance to harvest local lobster until next season.

Early in the season, there was some confusion about restaurants serving local lobster on their menu.

The DOE confirmed that under the National Conservation Law, restaurants are regarded the same as individuals when it comes to the take, or possession, of local lobster.

That means three per person, per day, or six per boat, whichever is less.

“When the lobster season closes, you can not take any lobster from Cayman’s waters, full stop,” said DOE Sr. Research Officer John Bothwell. “No one can take them, have them, posses them, taken from Cayman waters after the first of March.”

While lobsters are going off limits from Thursday, conch and whelk are still in-season until 1 May.

Mr. Bothwell also said Nassau grouper fishing is closed through the end of April.

Click here to view the DOE’s conservation rules brochure.

