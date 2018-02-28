Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Culture Environment News

Lobster season closes Thursday

February 27, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Lobster season is winding down, and Wednesday (28 February) is your last chance to harvest local lobster until next season.

Early in the season, there was some confusion about restaurants serving local lobster on their menu.

The DOE confirmed that under the National Conservation Law, restaurants are regarded the same as individuals when it comes to the take, or possession, of local lobster.

That means three per person, per day, or six per boat, whichever is less.

“When the lobster season closes, you can not take any lobster from Cayman’s waters, full stop,” said DOE Sr. Research Officer John Bothwell. “No one can take them, have them, posses them, taken from Cayman waters after the first of March.”

While lobsters are going off limits from Thursday, conch and whelk are still in-season until 1 May.

Mr. Bothwell also said Nassau grouper fishing is closed through the end of April.

Click here to view the DOE’s conservation rules brochure.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: