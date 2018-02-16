Local vendors feeling the booming tourist numbers

Five cruise ships brought more than 16,000 people to Cayman’s shores Thursday (15 February), much to the delight of Cayman’s George Town vendors, who say they’re reaping the rewards of a record 2017 for tourism.

More than 1.7 million cruise ship passengers arrived in Cayman last year, according to tourism association stats.

It’s the fourth-highest annual total since the year 2000.

Vendor Ruth Bodden says the good times continue to roll.

“It’s been very, very good the month of January, was very good for me. February the beginning of it started out a little slow but this week Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday, everything combined has been absolutely great for us this week for all of the vendors,” said Ms. Bodden.

She believes 2017’s high number of visitors is due, at least in part, to last year’s hurricanes.

Ms. Bodden said, “We are benefiting from, unfortunately, the hurricanes that hit Florida and especially the British Virgin Islands, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. We’re seeing ships we haven’t seen before.”

No matter why they’re here, vendor Ivolyn Thomas says business is booming because local businesses are giving vistors what they want.

“Today is very busy we have 6 cruise ships in and we’re getting a lot of customers over here and they’re mostly looking for local products,” said Ms. Thomas.

Local food vender Darlene Manzanares says business could still be better with a bit of help.

Ms. Manzanares said, “Its been steady from morning. We’re welcoming our passengers of course to the island. It’s a beautiful day we’re seeing them steadily coming through. It’s not as busy as we would like simply because we’re not getting the publicity that we know to let a lot of our passengers know where we are but we’re working towards that.”

Certainly they’re all hoping 2018 will be more of the same.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

