Local writer’s words to turn into moving images

One writer finally gets to fulfill his dream of having his script come to life as a motion picture.

And he has the help of one local director to make that happen, but they say they need funding to move the project forward.

Local comedian Mike “Big Kahuna” Powell took a story from his life and made it into a movie script and now it is coming to life. He said it’s a dream come true.

“Oh I’m really excited that it can happen, there’s millions of people writing hundreds of scripts or millions of scripts and so few get made into a movie because movies are so expensive, so I feel really fortunate,” said Mr. Powell.

The story is called Luna’s Ring and it’s about an American writer who is searching for a girl in Cuba, but he has to face his inner demons and revolutionary soldiers during his search for her.

“Things that happened in the late nineties or a while back and I’ve been going to UCCI to get a degree in literature, the best things to write about are things you know,” said Mr. Powell.

Mr. Powell said it took him a year to write the story and another year to write the script, but getting a director to buy into it was hard until local filmmaker Badir Awe came along.

“You go to Cayfilm and stand around all the winners and you go hey, I have a box of scripts in the car and go “would you like to read this” and see what you can do, I don’t know how and when I got Badir to read it but he liked it,” said Mr. Powell.

“It is the biggest film I have worked on for sure, almost 100 people are involved, it has taken two years to produce. We are going to film over 7 days in Cuba, it’s a great story when I read the story I thought ‘wow I can become a better director if I direct this film,” said Mr. Awe.

While the project has moved forward and permits have been granted to begin filming in Cuba, Mr. Awe still has one big hurdle to overcome, securing the budget of $70,000. Mr. Awe says if he doesn’t reach that budget, it won’t stop him from completing the film. So far he has raised $25, 000.

The 21-minute short film is expected to be completed by September.

