Man accused of Smith Cove indecent assault remains in custody

The man accused of indecently assaulting a girl at Smith Cove on Sunday (4 February) remains in custody tonight.

Today (8 February) Joseph Valiayaveettil had his bail application postponed for yet another day.

His attorney Amelia Fosuhene requested more time from acting Magistrate Valdis Foldats as she said she received further documents in the case which required further inspection.

It is alleged the accused inappropriately touched the girl while they were in the water.

He will return to court tomorrow (9 February) for his bail application.

