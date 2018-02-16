Man guilty of indecently assaulting 8-year-old girl sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison

A man who was found guilty last year of indecently assaulting an 8-year-old girl was sentenced Thursday (15 February) to four years and nine months of prison time.

Devon Alonzo Stewart was found guilty in September.

The crown and defence are coming together on the heels of this case to agree on terms of a sexual harm prevention order.

If successful, it will be the second of its kind in the history of the Cayman Islands.

The 57-year-old man denies ever having committed the crime. The girl he is guilty of assaulting contracted the same STD he was diagnosed with also.

Mr. Stewart’s time spent in custody thus far was taken into account and removed from his sentence.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

