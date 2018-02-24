A man remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car today (23 February.) The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Smith Road. According to police, the driver of a car was heading west toward Anthony Drive and lost control. The car left the roadway and struck the man before colliding with a nearby house. Police said his injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police are continuing to investigate.
Man in critical condition after morning collision
February 23, 2018
