Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

Man in critical condition after morning collision

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

A man remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car today (23 February.) The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Smith Road. According to police, the driver of a car was heading west toward Anthony Drive and lost control. The car left the roadway and struck the man before colliding with a nearby house. Police said his injuries are believed to be life-threatening. Police are continuing to investigate.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: