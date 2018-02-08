Manderson talks trash

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says an internal audit into escalating overtime at the Department of Environmental Health is moving forward.

Mr. Manderson describes it as a “Big job” but says the department is working through its management issues to ensure it can perform at an optimum level.

He said the recent collection issues have shown how important the DEH’s responsibilities are.

“If I don’t come to work one day, the general public doesn’t know that, but your garbage doesn’t get collected? Your garbage man doesn’t come to work? People pay attention so people there, have shown how valuable they are but the best thing that they can do is to perform their jobs at the very very best of their ability, and we will take care of those people, people who are not doing their job to the best of their ability should be concerned… Otherwise, it’s business as usual,” said Mr. Manderson.

This week, the ministry confirmed DEH Director Roydell Carter – who has been on leave since at least early January – was still on leave, but is not on suspension.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

