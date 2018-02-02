McField claims he was forced off For The Record talkshow, claims Gov’t intervention

Two guests regularly invited to appear on a government-funded radio programme say they’re being forced off because they ask the tough questions. But those at the station say that’s not true.

Dr. Steve McField and Theresa Pitcairn often appeared on Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, For The Record.

Dr. McField, this morning (1 February,) called into another morning show, Cayman Crosstalk, and said on Monday (29 January) he was told he and Ms. Pitcairn could not be there because a government minister was set to appear and did not want them there.

Dr. McField said he believes it’s because the pair would hold government accountable.

“And that was the indication that we were not welcome on the show because they said we were too controversial and the government ministers did not want to take the hard questions from us,” said Dr. McField.

Director of Radio Cayman, Mrs. Norma McField, issued a statement in response to Cayman 27’s queries. She said, “They (Dr. McField and Ms. Pitcairn) were unpaid guests of the show and we have returned to our regular format.”

She also said the two are welcome to return to the show at any point.

Mr. McField said no one from Radio Cayman has told him that.

We reached out to Mrs. Pitcairn, she did not respond to our inquiries.

