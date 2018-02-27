Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News Politics

McTaggart on co-pay plans, discussions still ongoing

February 26, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Finance Minister Hon Roy McTaggart says no final decision has been made on health insurance co-pays for civil servants.
He said other options are on the table on how to address government’s growing multi-million dollar health insurance liability.
And Mr. McTaggart says the long-standing issue is a complex one with no easy solution.
“It’s matter of seeking to identify what the best solution is, we got to get it right because I think we only have one opportunity to do so and that’s where we are,” Mr. McTaggart said.
He said government does not want to add further strain on civil servants and it is committed to finding a favourable solution for all sides.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: