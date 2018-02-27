McTaggart on co-pay plans, discussions still ongoing

Finance Minister Hon Roy McTaggart says no final decision has been made on health insurance co-pays for civil servants.

He said other options are on the table on how to address government’s growing multi-million dollar health insurance liability.

And Mr. McTaggart says the long-standing issue is a complex one with no easy solution.

“It’s matter of seeking to identify what the best solution is, we got to get it right because I think we only have one opportunity to do so and that’s where we are,” Mr. McTaggart said.

He said government does not want to add further strain on civil servants and it is committed to finding a favourable solution for all sides.

