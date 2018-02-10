Memorial for pioneering businesswoman June Marie Borden-Scott

Friends and family of June Marie Borden-Scott gathered at the original Borden’s pizza location at Morgan’s Harbour in West Bay to pay homage to one of Cayman’s pioneering businesswomen.

They reflected on her 82-years of life, her ability to inspire others and her position as a matriarch of the community.

“I was very inspired as well by my Aunt June’s pioneering spirit as a businesswoman, when there was a time when you know, when women weren’t business women typically,” said cousin of Mrs. Borden, Christina Bodden.

“I had to end this evening here, there was no other place that would have felt right for me,” said Tiffany Hydes, granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Cayman Hospice Care, a request made by Mrs. June Borden before her passing.

