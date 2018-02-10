Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Memorial for pioneering businesswoman June Marie Borden-Scott

February 9, 2018
Philipp Richter
Friends and family of June Marie Borden-Scott gathered at the original Borden’s pizza location at Morgan’s Harbour in West Bay to pay homage to one of Cayman’s pioneering businesswomen.
They reflected on her 82-years of life, her ability to inspire others and her position as a matriarch of the community.
“I was very inspired as well by my Aunt June’s pioneering spirit as a businesswoman, when there was a time when you know, when women weren’t business women typically,” said cousin of Mrs. Borden, Christina Bodden.

“I had to end this evening here, there was no other place that would have felt right for me,” said Tiffany Hydes, granddaughter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to Cayman Hospice Care, a request made by Mrs. June Borden before her passing.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

