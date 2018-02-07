Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Mid-morning crash causes traffic delays, no injuries reported

February 6, 2018
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

A mid-morning two-vehicle collision stalled traffic on  Thomas Russell Way today (6 February.)
The incident happened just south of the Shedden Road intersection, prompting some delays heading into town.
The RCIPS said the crash happened just before 10 a.m., it involved a white Nissan Skyline and a white Toyota Hiace van. Police said no injuries were reported.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

