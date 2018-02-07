A mid-morning two-vehicle collision stalled traffic on Thomas Russell Way today (6 February.)
The incident happened just south of the Shedden Road intersection, prompting some delays heading into town.
The RCIPS said the crash happened just before 10 a.m., it involved a white Nissan Skyline and a white Toyota Hiace van. Police said no injuries were reported.
Mid-morning crash causes traffic delays, no injuries reported
