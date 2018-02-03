Miller still not convinced on Port costs

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he doubts any port built-in George Town could come in within Government’s budget. He said, “I expressed my concerns because as I recall the contract to build two piers some 5-7 years ago was $195 million.” Mr. Miller said the current proposal seeks to build two piers for between $150 and $185 million. He said, “Nobody can convince me that you can build in deeper waters at a cheaper rate than if you were building in shallow water. So I want to know how realistic is $150, $180 million when we signed a contract for $195 million.” Cayman 27 reached out the Tourism minister for comment. We are yet to receive a response.

