Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

Miller still not convinced on Port costs

February 2, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he doubts any port built-in George Town could come in within Government’s budget. He said, “I expressed my concerns because as I recall the contract to build two piers some 5-7 years ago was $195 million.” Mr. Miller said the current proposal seeks to build two piers for between $150 and $185 million. He said, “Nobody can convince me that you can build in deeper waters at a cheaper rate than if you were building in shallow water. So I want to know how realistic is $150, $180 million when we signed a contract for $195 million.” Cayman 27 reached out the Tourism minister for comment. We are yet to receive a response.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: