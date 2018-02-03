Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller says he doubts any port built-in George Town could come in within Government’s budget. He said, “I expressed my concerns because as I recall the contract to build two piers some 5-7 years ago was $195 million.” Mr. Miller said the current proposal seeks to build two piers for between $150 and $185 million. He said, “Nobody can convince me that you can build in deeper waters at a cheaper rate than if you were building in shallow water. So I want to know how realistic is $150, $180 million when we signed a contract for $195 million.” Cayman 27 reached out the Tourism minister for comment. We are yet to receive a response.
-
Share This!
Miller still not convinced on Port costs
February 2, 2018
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
BREAKING: Second man arrested in connection with murder
February 2, 2018
News
Police say a child was hit with a taser; but was not tased
February 2, 2018
Business • Culture • News • Politics
Government leaders go on offensive against tax secrecy ranking
February 2, 2018
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.