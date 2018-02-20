Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

MLA Saunders prepares for LA

February 19, 2018
Add Comment
Jevaughnie Ebanks
1 Min Read

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders says he’s tackling issues like mortgage reform and pension when the LA resumes. Cayman 27 caught up with the Bodden Town West MLA today (19 February) who says he intends to stick his campaign promises and keep on the issues he promised to address. Mr. Saunders said the Opposition is meeting to put together an agenda for the first LA meeting for 2018, but he still has his own agenda items he wants to tackle. He said, “Top of the list for me is basically give people greater access to their pension especially in extenuating circumstance where they can access their funds also performance incentive for civil servants I think that that is something that is key a lot of public servants that have been doing a good job that has not bee properly recorded or rewarded or recognized .” He said that he has made his plans clear to members who sit on the government side and he hopes to get their support.

About the author

View All Posts

Jevaughnie Ebanks

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: