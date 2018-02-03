MLA wants a drug-free public beach

West Bay South MLA Hon. Tara Rivers wants police to crack down on drug use at West Bay Public Beach.

And police say they are bringing in some K-9 backup.

Speaking at Wednesday’s (31 January) police meeting with West Bay residents, Ms. Rivers said her constituents don’t want to go to the beach because of the strong smell of marijuana being used by other beachgoers.

Police commissioner Derek Byrne said there have been covert officers at the beach, but it has not been that effective. He then said that new drug dogs will be arriving on the island in 1-2 months to help combat the problem.

“And I know because I have experienced it personally. The really, really offensive smell of marijuana pretty much any time of the day,” said Ms. Rivers.

“We’ve done some test purchasing in some of the locations on the Seven Mile Beach, it has limited success. The best we think, the best approach is to deal with our dogs, drug detection dogs and let them off to make an immediate detection,” said Commissioner Byrne.

The RCIPS is working with the Department of Agriculture and Customs to bring in the drug dogs.

Each dog is expected to cost around $5,000.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

