Mom withholds child from school because of assault

The Department of Education Services launches an investigation into bullying and assault allegations at Red Bay Primary school.The student’s mother says the year 2 student doesn’t want to return to school. Cayman 27 Jevaughnie Ebanks has the story.

Renita Ebanks says her daughter, Joselyn no longer attends Red Bay Primary because of bullying and she says not getting any help from school officials. She said, “They don’t want to deal with anything, anytime I come up there, their attitude once they see me I can see they just do not want to deal with me at all.” Ms Ebanks says her child is not only being abused by schoolmates but she was also roughly handled by a teacher and was also told she can not have lunch. She questioned, “Why is this happening? Why is this happening?”

Ms Ebanks says the straw that broke the camel’s back; an altercation two days ago where she says a male student scratched her daughter. She said, “It’s really sad that my child has to go to school…get assaulted, get her hair pulled, get her things stolen from her and there is no adult intervention.”

Cayman 27 reached out to the Department of Education Services on Miss Ebanks’s allegations and they said, “An investigation into the occurrence of an incident at Red Bay Primary school is being investigated by the school and will be dealt with according to policy guidelines. The Department of Education Services will support the school and parents in this matter.”

Ms Ebanks says she’s met with Education Department leaders since we first spoke with her about this story. She says she will continue to keep her child out of school until she feels the situation is properly solved.

