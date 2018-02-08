Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
News

NDC launches shattering the myths of drugs and alcohol contest

February 7, 2018
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Calling all student artists the National Drug Council has returned this year with their drug & alcohol facts week competition.
To enter this competition, you can either create a poster, make a video, shoot some photos or write a song, on how to shatter the myths of drug and alcohol use.
Prevention and Information Officer for the National Drug Council Juneau Barnett says some students believe drugs and alcohol are fun and can improve your life, but in reality that’s not the case.
“Statistically speaking and imperatively speaking, we know one thing and that is your brain continues to grow until you are 25, if you start to do drugs and alcohol before that age and younger, you have a higher chance of gaining addiction to that, which will ultimately lead to stronger consequences later in life,” said Mr. Barnett.
Students interested in taking part in the contest need their parents’ permission to enter.

To find out how you can participate go to – http://www.ndc.ky/

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Valentine’s Day
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: