NDC launches shattering the myths of drugs and alcohol contest

Calling all student artists the National Drug Council has returned this year with their drug & alcohol facts week competition.

To enter this competition, you can either create a poster, make a video, shoot some photos or write a song, on how to shatter the myths of drug and alcohol use.

Prevention and Information Officer for the National Drug Council Juneau Barnett says some students believe drugs and alcohol are fun and can improve your life, but in reality that’s not the case.

“Statistically speaking and imperatively speaking, we know one thing and that is your brain continues to grow until you are 25, if you start to do drugs and alcohol before that age and younger, you have a higher chance of gaining addiction to that, which will ultimately lead to stronger consequences later in life,” said Mr. Barnett.

Students interested in taking part in the contest need their parents’ permission to enter.

To find out how you can participate go to – http://www.ndc.ky/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

