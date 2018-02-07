Needs Assessment Unit to add staff

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson told Cayman 27 the Needs Assessment Unit, once described by its former minister as understaffed and overworked, will soon be getting help.

Mr. Manderson told Cayman 27 additional funding in the current budget has enabled the unit to add staff. He said offers of employment have been already extended to staff up new positions.

“We are already made offers to successful people, so over the next few months we will have the NAU, I think staff to a level that we believe it can be really efficient, and can be able to serve our most needy in our community,” said Mr. Manderson.

He told Cayman 27 it’s important not to over-staff the NAU.

He pointed out that needs do change with the times. He said encouraging economic forecasts could drive a lessened need for NAU services.

