News

New game teaches children the dangers of domestic violence

February 15, 2018
Felicia Rankin
“Jesse” is the name of the game and the goal is to teach children in a new innovative way about the harm caused by domestic violence.

The EU-funded group None in Three Project designed the game Jesse as an education tool to raise awareness for children on how to identify what is domestic violence and improve emotional intelligence.

“Unless we seek to intervene at a young age we have a very high chance of young people exposed to violence becoming violent themselves as they enter intimate partner relationships, so we really want to cut the cycle and prevention is only one of the things that governments need to do,” said None in Three Director Adele Jones.

The game is available for download on Google Play.

