Motorists can expect to see less traffic for their commute as another extension of the Linford Pierson highway opened today (7 February.) The lanes opened earlier this afternoon allowing for two lanes of traffic in and out of the Eastern districts. Cayman 27 reached out to the NRA to find out what are the next stages for the project, but up to news time we had no response.
New lanes on Linford Pierson Highway opened
February 7, 2018
1 Min Read
