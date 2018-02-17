New taxi app coming to Cayman

One local entrepreneur says he wants to change how those in need of a ride interact with taxi drivers. Christopher Hadome says that he is taking a problem he sees into his own hands by creating an app you can use with yours. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks has this report.

When it comes to taxi fares in Cayman, Christopher Hadome says there’s a problem that needs to be fixed.

He said, “The drivers have tried to petition the Public Transport Unit to adjust the fares in that manner but the Transport Unit has been less than helpful.” He said, the PTU sets the fares which hurts drivers like his parents. He said, “My parents and other cab organisations we’re sick and tired of the complaints and the issue in regards to the fares and the fact that nobody wants to talk about why fares are they way they are.”

So he made an app for that, one where a fare is transparent and more consistent than the PTU fare sheets. He said, ” So a group of drivers came together and said hey we should create an app for ourselves along with the Tourism Association who also encouraged us to create an app, so that we can create a better experience for our visitors. So through that we put our heads together and we approached a developer and now we actually have a working testing app.”

He said this shouldn’t be thought of as Cayman’s version of Uber as all drivers must already be licensed by the PTU he just wants to give drivers and riders alike a fair shake. We reached out to the PTU late Friday, 16 February 2018 for comment and we have yet to receive a response.

