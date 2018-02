No injuries were reported Saturday (17 February) following a structure fire on Poinciana Lane, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services spokesperson.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the spokesperson.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m.

Poinciana Lane is located off Watercourse Road, in West Bay’s Northwest Point area.

