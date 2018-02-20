Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
No update on Ato Stephens’ deportation matter

February 19, 2018
Kevin Morales
It remains unclear whether Cabinet has considered the deportation matter involving former track coach Ato Stephens.

Mr. Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a 14-year-old girl.

A judge sentenced him to be deported.

A recent newspaper article stated Cabinet had declined to deport him, while the Office of the Premier and other Government leaders issued a statement saying Cabinet is yet to consider the matter.

An email to a Government spokesperson last week asking if Cabinet considered the matter only yielded the answer that any further information on the matter would be issued by the Premier’s Office.

Cayman 27 is yet to receive an answer from the Premier’s Office, through a Government Information Services spokesperson, whether Cabinet considered the matter last week. 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

