No update on Ato Stephens’ deportation matter

It remains unclear whether Cabinet has considered the deportation matter involving former track coach Ato Stephens.

Mr. Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a 14-year-old girl.

A judge sentenced him to be deported.

A recent newspaper article stated Cabinet had declined to deport him, while the Office of the Premier and other Government leaders issued a statement saying Cabinet is yet to consider the matter.

An email to a Government spokesperson last week asking if Cabinet considered the matter only yielded the answer that any further information on the matter would be issued by the Premier’s Office.

Cayman 27 is yet to receive an answer from the Premier’s Office, through a Government Information Services spokesperson, whether Cabinet considered the matter last week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

