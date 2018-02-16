NORCECA gets bumped? Volleyball President seeks government funding to keep tour stop alive

Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation President Kennedy McGowan says the annual NORCECA Volleyball Confederation’s tour stop in Cayman may not happen this year.

“We’ve already missed some critical deadlines for us to hope the event in April, so April definitely won’t happen. A lot of this is going to depend of funding.”

Cayman has hosted a stop on the tour for 9 straight years, but with a shift in focus towards youth development, Mr. McGowan says government has not offered to support the event this year.

“It takes a huge amount of resources in order for us to run this event, resources that we normally allocate to run our development program that for many years have been using to fund this event.”

With annual costs of the event close to $200,000, the volleyball federation is looking for government’s help. There’s just one problem.

“There are times that we’ve have communication with the government and one of the other frustrating things is lack of response. We send out the emails and we just don’t get a response, so that in itself is very frustrating.”

Government provided the CIVF $25,000 in their annual budget for 2018. Mr. McGowan says that’s just not enough, especially for a tournament that has set the bar pretty high in the past.

“We have been recognized by the control committee for NORCECA. The event is one of the most popular event on the NORCECA tour and also qualifies for an increase to another level as a 5-star event so we’d like to promote it even further.”

In order to capitalize on the success the tournament brings, McGowan says government needs to see what many others have already realized.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here for a sport to grow and get a lot bigger than it is now but we definitely need the government to come forward and play their part.”

Cayman 27 reached out to the Ministry of Tourism who said they’ve have “continued to sponsor the NORCECA Volleyball Tournament since it’s inception because of the event’s ability to increase awareness of our Islands and boost visitation through the medium of sports tourism. Stay over visitation surges when the teams and spectators converge here to participate in the NORCECA event, and media coverage from Seven Mile Beach promotes our tourism product to a wide international audience of potential travelers. Given that sports tourism remains an essential niche market within our tourism portfolio, the Ministry of Tourism remains supportive of events such as NORCECA which promote the Cayman Islands as a premier sports tourism destination.”

The Ministry of Sports did not respond to our request for comment.

