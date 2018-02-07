NRA says traffic light pole to be fixed

The Bobby Thompson Way traffic signal arm that collapsed due to a structural failure last month will be repaired tonight (6 February.) The National Roads Authority is advising the public to exercise caution while driving in that area as crews will be working straight into the morning hours.

On 10 January the traffic signal arm collapsed on to the roadway. No one was injured in that incident.Today (6 February) in press release the NRA said it will be “completing a re-enforcment measure” on the fallen signal arm.The NRA said, “The crew will be at work between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. tonight. Motorists travelling through the intersection should exercise caution, paying careful attention to the men at work.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

