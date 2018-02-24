OAG opens up to public, seeks input for 2018 focus

Are there any specific areas under Government’s control you would like to have performance audited?

Well, now you can have the Auditor General’s office look into them in 2018.

The OAG said it’s changing its approach to how it develops its programme of performance audits and it wants the public’s input on its planned audits.

The office is proposing five audits stretching from school education to government’s use of outsourced services.

“Performance audit looks at what we are getting for the money that we spend. So how cheaply we are getting things, how efficiently the services may be delivered and how effectively they are. So what are we getting for that money both in the numbers of outputs, but also the outcomes, what difference is that making to people’s lives,” Angela Cullen, OAG Director of Performance Audit. The full list of potential performance audits can be found here: www.auditorgeneral.gov.ky

The consultation runs until 20 March.

