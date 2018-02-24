Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Winter Olympics Schedule
News

OAG opens up to public, seeks input for 2018 focus

February 23, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Are there any specific areas under Government’s control you would like to have performance audited?
Well, now you can have the Auditor General’s office look into them in 2018.
The OAG said it’s changing its approach to how it develops its programme of performance audits and it wants the public’s input on its planned audits.
The office is proposing five audits stretching from school education to government’s use of outsourced services.
“Performance audit looks at what we are getting for the money that we spend. So how cheaply we are getting things, how efficiently the services may be delivered and how effectively they are. So what are we getting for that money both in the numbers of outputs, but also the outcomes, what difference is that making to people’s lives,” Angela Cullen, OAG Director of Performance Audit. The full list of potential performance audits can be found here:  www.auditorgeneral.gov.ky

The consultation runs until 20 March.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport Generic
Clean Gas
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: