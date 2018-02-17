Hurley’s Media Winter Olympics
OCD diver on Kittiwake pic honoured in underwater photography contest

February 16, 2018
Joe Avary
An image of an OCD diver trying to tilt the Kittiwake shipwreck back to an upright position is honoured in the 2018 Underwater Photographer of the Year awards.

When the Kittiwake was toppled last October during tropical storm Nate, underwater photographer Susannah H. Snowden-Smith rushed to the site to be one of the first to document the new-look shipwreck.

After a day of shooting, she had the inspiration for the shot, and enlisted her friend Simon to help pull it off.

“He was just down there for 10 minutes or so, pushing on it. He did a couple where he was just pushing on it gently, and he realized it didn’t look authentic enough, so we got him to actually push it really hard, as if he was actually pushing it upright, and that made the shot, that was the one,” she said.

She told Cayman 27 the image really strikes a chord with those who see it. She said it has also been  published in the current issue of Outside magazine.

